Why Vijay Sethupathi agreed to cameo in Rajinikanth's 'Jailer 2'
What's the story
Vijay Sethupathi, the acclaimed Tamil cinema actor, has revealed his reasons for making a special appearance in the upcoming film Jailer 2. 123 Telugu reported that he agreed to be part of the project out of deep respect for superstar Rajinikanth, saying, "I have done a cameo in Jailer 2 because I love Rajinikanth sir."
Role selection
Sethupathi's approach to villain and cameo roles
Sethupathi also spoke about his approach to choosing roles. He said, "To be with him I get to learn a lot. Now I'm doing villain or cameo roles only in those scripts that excite me." "I heard so many scripts, but many are approaching me for typical villain characters, which I don't want to do, promoting a hero."
Film update
'Jailer 2' release date and cast details
Meanwhile, Rajinikanth revealed that Jailer 2 will be released in June 2026. The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and stars Yogi Babu, Ramya Krishnan, and Mirnaa in pivotal roles. New additions to the cast include Suraj Venjaramoodu, SJ Suryah, and Anna Rajan. The movie also features cameos from Shivarajkumar and Mohanlal, with extended special appearances by Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mithun Chakraborty.