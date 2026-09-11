Will Tyagi brothers return in 'Mirzapur 4'? Vijay Varma comments
What's the story
The popular crime-drama series, Mirzapur, has been a massive hit since its premiere in 2018. The show has had three successful seasons and was recently adapted into a feature film titled Mirzapur: The Movie. In an interview with Variety India, actor Vijay Varma, who plays the Tyagi brothers in Seasons 2 and 3, expressed hope for their return in Season 4.
Film absence
Why the Tyagis were missing from 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Varma, who plays Bharat Tyagi (Bade) and Shatrughan Tyagi (Chhote), was not a part of Mirzapur: The Movie.
Explaining his absence, he said, "Since the film is set around the first Season of Mirzapur and the Tyagis were not a part of it in that timeline, they are not in the first installment of Mirzapur: The Movie."
Future plans
'Hopefully, you'll see not one Tyagi brother but both'
Despite his absence from the film, Varma is hopeful about returning to his role.
He said, "Hopefully, you'll see not one Tyagi brother but both of them again. That's my wish."
The fate of the Tyagi family in Season 4 remains uncertain as one brother is dead and the other has taken his identity to trick their family.
Director's insight
Director confirms work on 'Mirzapur 4'
In a recent interview with the outlet, director Gurmmeet Singh revealed that he has already started working on Season 4.
When asked if the Tyagi family would be a part of the next season, Varma pointed to the unresolved storylines from Season 3.
He said, "One Tyagi son, the Tyagi father and the other members of the family would be there for sure."
Unfinished business
'I'm also waiting for a Season 4 update'
Varma added, "Because of the way Season 3 ended, I'm assuming that there is more for the Tyagis to do in the story. I'm also waiting for a Season 4 update."
Meanwhile, the show also stars Ali Fazal, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, and Harshita Gaur, among others.