Will Tyagi brothers return in 'Mirzapur 4'? Vijay Varma comments

Varma, who plays Bharat Tyagi (Bade) and Shatrughan Tyagi (Chhote), was not a part of Mirzapur: The Movie.

Explaining his absence, he said, "Since the film is set around the first Season of Mirzapur and the Tyagis were not a part of it in that timeline, they are not in the first installment of Mirzapur: The Movie."