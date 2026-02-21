Vijay Varma hints at new project with Excel Entertainment
Entertainment
Vijay Varma just dropped a hint about a new project with Excel Entertainment on Instagram, sharing a handwritten note from founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.
He kept things vague but said he's "exciteddd about this one."
Rumor has it the project name ends with "y," sparking guesses about Gully Boy or Fukrey.
Meanwhile, here's what's coming up for Varma
Varma has delivered standout roles in past Excel hits like Gully Boy and Mirzapur, so fans are curious what's next.
Besides this secret collab, he's also leading Matka King (a crime drama), teaming up with Anil Kapoor in Family Business, and appearing in Lust Stories 3.
Plus, keep an eye out for the Mirzapur film adaptation dropping September 4, 2026.