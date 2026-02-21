Vijay Varma hints at new project with Excel Entertainment Entertainment Feb 21, 2026

Vijay Varma just dropped a hint about a new project with Excel Entertainment on Instagram, sharing a handwritten note from founders Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani.

He kept things vague but said he's "exciteddd about this one."

Rumor has it the project name ends with "y," sparking guesses about Gully Boy or Fukrey.