Vijay's house is under security after stampede tragedy
Security has been ramped up outside actor and TVK chief Vijay's house in Chennai after a devastating stampede at his party's Karur rally on September 27 left 41 people dead.
According to the FIR, Vijay's delayed arrival contributed to a crowd surge, and police reports indicate that event organizers ignored warnings about crowd control.
Now access to his street is restricted as a precaution.
Vijay announced ₹20 lakh aid for deceased families
A recent bomb threat has led police to bring in bomb squads and sniffer dogs for extra checks around Vijay's residence.
In response to the tragedy, Vijay announced on X that he'll give ₹20 lakh each to families of those who died and ₹2 lakh to the injured.
Meanwhile, reports say TVK leaders ignored police warnings about crowd control, with officials criticizing the event management for leaving people waiting without food or water in tough conditions.