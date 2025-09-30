Vijay's house is under security after stampede tragedy

Vijay announced ₹20 lakh aid for deceased families

A recent bomb threat has led police to bring in bomb squads and sniffer dogs for extra checks around Vijay's residence.

In response to the tragedy, Vijay announced on X that he'll give ₹20 lakh each to families of those who died and ₹2 lakh to the injured.

Meanwhile, reports say TVK leaders ignored police warnings about crowd control, with officials criticizing the event management for leaving people waiting without food or water in tough conditions.