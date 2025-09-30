Nitanshi Goel to star opposite Anand Deverakonda in pan-India film

While the plot details of the Goel-Deverakonda starrer are under wraps, sources suggest that it will be a high-energy entertainer with mass appeal. The makers are reportedly going all out with a grand scale and stylish visuals, promising a gripping cinematic experience. An official announcement regarding the project is expected in the coming weeks.

Career progression

Goel's career trajectory and upcoming projects

Goel, who made her debut in Laapataa Ladies alongside Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava, has quickly become a promising new face in the industry. She also made her Cannes Film Festival debut this year, paying tribute to Bollywood legends like Rekha, Madhubala, Meena Kumari, Nargis, and Sridevi through her viral red carpet looks. Apart from the Deverakonda film, she has also been approached for a project opposite Abhay Verma.