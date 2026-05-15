Vijay's last film 'Jana Nayagan' delayed, retains 'Thalapathy' screen name Entertainment May 15, 2026

Vijay's last movie before he goes full-time into politics, Jana Nayagan, is facing some serious delays.

It was supposed to hit screens for the Pongal season in January but got held up by censor approval issues and even had parts leak online in April.

Through it all, Vijay has asked the team to stick with his iconic Thalapathy screen name for this film.