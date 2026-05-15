Vijay's last film 'Jana Nayagan' delayed, retains 'Thalapathy' screen name
Entertainment
Vijay's last movie before he goes full-time into politics, Jana Nayagan, is facing some serious delays.
It was supposed to hit screens for the Pongal season in January but got held up by censor approval issues and even had parts leak online in April.
Through it all, Vijay has asked the team to stick with his iconic Thalapathy screen name for this film.
'Jana Nayagan' clearance pending, 'Thalapathy' retained
Instead of switching to Chief Minister, Vijay wants to keep his on-screen identity separate from his political life, a move fans are loving since they're so attached to the Thalapathy title.
The film is still waiting on censor clearance, and any title changes need legal checks. For now, everyone's just waiting for news on when it'll finally release.