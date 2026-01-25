Vikram Prabhu's 'Sirai' drops on ZEE5 January 30
The Tamil crime drama 'Sirai,' directed by newcomer Suresh Rajakumari and starring Vikram Prabhu, is streaming on ZEE5 (Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada), with the Telugu version being added from January 30 onwards.
The story follows Kathiravan as he escorts undertrial Abdul Rauf, with flashbacks to the aftermath of the Coimbatore blasts highlighting police pressure and minority struggles.
Where can you watch it?
'Sirai' is streaming on ZEE5 and is also available on OTTplay Premium, so you can catch it online.
What's special about this film?
It features a diverse cast—LK Akshay Kumar debuts as Rauf, and Anishma Anilkumar makes her Tamil debut.
Written by Suresh Rajakumari and ex-cop Tamizh and produced by Lalit Kumar, the film runs for 2 hours and 26 minutes with music by Justin Prabhakaran.
Critics are loving it
Reviews are positive: New Indian Express praised its honest look at tough choices cops face.
The Hindu praised its gripping suspense, while Hollywood Reporter India called it "a message movie done right."
Some critics highlighted how well it handles police details and minority issues.