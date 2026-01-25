Vikram Prabhu's 'Sirai' drops on ZEE5 January 30 Entertainment Jan 25, 2026

The Tamil crime drama 'Sirai,' directed by newcomer Suresh Rajakumari and starring Vikram Prabhu, is streaming on ZEE5 (Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada), with the Telugu version being added from January 30 onwards.

The story follows Kathiravan as he escorts undertrial Abdul Rauf, with flashbacks to the aftermath of the Coimbatore blasts highlighting police pressure and minority struggles.