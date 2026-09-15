Vikram announces 'Power House': Cast, plot, release details
What's the story
Tamil superstar Vikram's next film with director Anand Shankar has been titled Power House, the makers have announced. The title reveal teaser introduces Vikram as the head of the Nalla Thambi Catering Service, a family-run business. The film was previously known as Chiyaan 63 and will hit screens in 2027.
Teaser details
Vikram is a wedding caterer in 'Power House'
The title teaser shows Vikram as a wedding caterer with his family, including his sister (Riya Shibu) and mother (Urvashi).
After supervising the preparations for a wedding, he enters a dark corridor at the back of their house.
In true Vikram style, we see him holding two men captive in the storage room.
He assures one of them that he will be sent back "after a full meal."
Title significance
Why is the title significant?
The title Power House has been a popular term in Tamil pop culture since the release of Rajinikanth's 2025 film Coolie.
In that film, the term was used as a codeword to unleash the protagonist's inner beast.
Fans have already started drawing parallels between the two movies.
However, its relevance to the story of Power House currently remains unclear.
The film also features MS Bhaskar, Shammy Thilakan, VTV Ganesh, and Samyuktha Hegde.
Production insights
Other details about the film
Santhosh Narayanan has composed the music for Power House, with RD Rajasekar handling cinematography and Raymond Derrick Crasta in charge of editing.
The film is produced by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films.
This marks Vikram's second collaboration with Shankar after Iru Mugan (2016).
The actor also has a film with Bodi Rajkumar in the pipeline.