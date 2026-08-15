'My number leaked': Vikrant Massey recalls threats after 'Sabarmati Report'

Massey revealed that he was subjected to intense abuse and threats after the release of The Sabarmati Report, which is based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident.

"I did a film called The Sabarmati Report, and I am extremely proud of that film. When I did that film, people used the word you used, propaganda."

"I had to listen to a lot of abuses. My WhatsApp number was leaked. My car number was leaked. People threatened me openly."