'My number leaked': Vikrant Massey recalls threats after 'Sabarmati Report'
What's the story
Vikrant Massey, who started as a television actor, is now considered one of his generation's finest actors. His films 12th Fail, Sector 36, and A Death in the Gunj have earned him critical acclaim. However, this fame also brought its share of challenges. In a recent interview with Shekhar Suman on his YouTube show Shekhar Tonite, Massey opened up about the online abuse and threats he faced after the release of The Sabarmati Report.
Online threats
'I am extremely proud of that film'
Massey revealed that he was subjected to intense abuse and threats after the release of The Sabarmati Report, which is based on the 2002 Godhra train burning incident.
"I did a film called The Sabarmati Report, and I am extremely proud of that film. When I did that film, people used the word you used, propaganda."
"I had to listen to a lot of abuses. My WhatsApp number was leaked. My car number was leaked. People threatened me openly."
Emotional impact
Vulnerable time in his life
The actor also revealed that these threats came at a vulnerable time in his life when he had just welcomed his son.
"My son had just been born then. He was just six months old. I was heavily impacted, and I openly said this in the media," he said.
"However, over time, I realized that they are all cowards, and it doesn't matter to me what people talk about me."
Fame's burden
Increased anxiety after '12th Fail'
Massey also spoke about how success changed his relationship with fame.
He admitted that the success of 12th Fail brought him a level of recognition he had never experienced before, but it also increased his anxiety and responsibility.
"After 12th Fail, the fear has increased. Responsibilities have increased. I am living in a strange crux. I am very grateful for being an actor. However, I am yet to learn to accept fame," he confessed.
Career pause
Massey reveals why he took a break from acting
Massey also addressed his decision to take a break from acting at the peak of his success.
He revealed that he was away from home when his son was born.
"I had a great run in 2023 and 2024...around this time, I was away from my house, and my son was born. I was feeling the fame, but there was a void. I was missing my family and my son," he explained.
The actor was last seen in Musafir Cafe.