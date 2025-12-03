'Jailer 2': Vinayakan, Mohanlal join Rajinikanth's upcoming sequel

The much-anticipated sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, titled Jailer 2, has added two more stars to its cast. Malayalam actor Vinayakan has confirmed his return to the franchise, reprising his role as Narasimhan, despite his character's death in the first film. Mohanlal is also expected to join the shoot in Goa after December 20.

Role details Vinayakan's role in 'Jailer 2' remains under wraps Vinayakan, during the promotion of his upcoming Malayalam movie, Kalamkaval, confirmed his involvement in Jailer 2. He said, "Everyone is asking me about it, but let me tell you that I am there in Jailer 2 but can't give you the details!" He also called his character Narasimhan in Jailer his best comedy role. The sequel will release on June 12 next year.

Cast updates Mohanlal's return and new cast members in 'Jailer 2' Mohanlal, who played Rajinikanth's friend Mathew in Jailer, is reportedly joining the film's sets for a brief three-day schedule. Meanwhile, there are rumors that Vijay Sethupathi will join the Goa schedule of Jailer 2. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding his role or casting by the makers yet. Reports also suggest that Vidya Balan may play Mithun Chakraborty's eldest daughter in the film.