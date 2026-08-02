'The Sopranos' actor Vincent Pastore dies at 80
What's the story
Vincent Pastore, the veteran Hollywood actor best known for his role as Salvatore "Big Pussy" Bonpensiero on HBO's The Sopranos, has died at 80. The Bronx-born actor was found dead in his home on City Island in the Bronx by a neighbor on Saturday, reported Page Six. A police source confirmed to the publication that Pastore died of natural causes.
Tribute
'Vinny was one of the kindest, most generous people'
Pastore's manager, Robert Attermann, paid tribute to the actor in a statement.
"I had the privilege of representing Vinny for more than 30 years, long before The Sopranos made him a household name," he said.
"Vinny was one of the kindest, most generous people I have ever known."
"He treated everyone with warmth and respect... He loved being an actor."
Career journey
Early life and career beginnings
Born in 1946, Pastore served in the Vietnam War before earning a drama degree from Pace University.
He started his acting career with small roles in films like Carlito's Way (1993) and Goodfellas (1990).
His big break came with a role in HBO's Gotti (1996), where he honed his skills as a mob character.
Acting legacy
Highlights of Pastore's career
Pastore had a prolific career with roles in daytime TV's One Life to Live and numerous guest spots on Law & Order.
His last on-screen appearances were as himself on The Curse (2024) and voicing a character in Yellowjackets (2025).
However, he will be best remembered for his role in The Sopranos, where he was a main cast member for the first two seasons.
Personal insights
How he approached playing mobsters on-screen
Despite his successful portrayal of mobsters, Pastore once revealed that his real-life upbringing was quite different.
"A lot of people think I grew up with those kinds of people," he told Edge magazine. "The truth is that I grew up in a pure Italian-American home... We saw bookies and loan sharks."
"But to play these roles you don't rely on memories. You use your own personality and come up with a great character."