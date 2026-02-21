Vipul Shah promises Jaideep-Shefali's 'Hisaab' is 'never-seen-before' heist film

Acclaimed filmmaker Vipul A Shah is all set to enthrall audiences with his next, Hisaab, a unique bank heist drama featuring Jaideep Ahlawat and Shefali Shah . In a recent conversation with Mid-Day, the director revealed that he had always wanted to make another film on a bank heist after his 2002 hit Aankhen, but was waiting for the right idea.

Unique concept 'Comparisons with Aankhen are unavoidable': Shah Shah said, "After Aankhen, I always wanted to make another film on a bank heist, but I was not getting the right idea." "Hisaab is as unique a story as Aankhen was - a kind of heist film that India has not seen before. It's taken us a long time to write it." "Comparisons with Aankhen are unavoidable...we wanted to make something that had strong content."

Casting choice Reuniting Ahlawat, Shefali after 'Three of Us' Shah has reunited Ahlawat and Shefali after their successful collaboration in Three of Us (2023). He praised their acting skills, saying, "Jaideep and Shefali are two phenomenal actors who can deliver performances with ease and depth." "The scenes light up when they are together, and it's beautiful for me as a director to watch it happen." The film is currently being prepared for a theatrical release.

