Viral clip looks like Bhatt in 'Love and War' cabaret
Entertainment
A video that looks like Alia Bhatt dancing in a cabaret outfit from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Love And War has gone viral, and fans can't stop talking about it.
The timing is perfect: this comes right after her character posters dropped, making everyone even more curious about what the film's music and vibe will be.
'Love and War' delayed to 2027
Love And War, also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, was initially expected to arrive around Christmas 2025 but is now set for January 21, 2027.
Even with the wait, excitement hasn't faded: Bhansali's signature musical style and Alia playing a cabaret dancer have fans eager to see what's next.