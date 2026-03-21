Viral video of woman working during 'Dhurandhar 2' sparks debate Entertainment Mar 21, 2026

A woman working on her laptop during a late-night Dhurandhar 2 show has gone viral, with her glowing screen lighting up the theater and sparking a heated online debate.

Some people called her out for not unplugging ("Work from anywhere has gone too far now") while others saw it as a sign of burnout, joking that even movie nights can't escape corporate life.