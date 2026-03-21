Viral video of woman working during 'Dhurandhar 2' sparks debate
Entertainment
A woman working on her laptop during a late-night Dhurandhar 2 show has gone viral, with her glowing screen lighting up the theater and sparking a heated online debate.
Some people called her out for not unplugging ("Work from anywhere has gone too far now") while others saw it as a sign of burnout, joking that even movie nights can't escape corporate life.
Meanwhile, how did 'Dhurandhar 2' perform at box office
While opinions clashed online, Dhurandhar 2 didn't miss a beat at the box office.
The Ranveer Singh-led film had opening day (Day 1) net collections of ₹102.55 crore in India, with paid previews (~₹43.00 crore) giving a combined total of about ₹145.55 crore, and overseas opening-weekend advance sales were estimated at around ₹60 crore.