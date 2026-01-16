Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma purchase 5.1-acre Alibaug property
Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have reportedly bought a sprawling 5.1-acre land in Alibaug, a coastal town near Mumbai, for ₹37.86 crore, per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The purchase was made from Sonali Amit Rajput, a director at Samira Land Assets Pvt Ltd. The deal was registered on Tuesday, January 13, and involved two contiguous plots with an estimated stamp duty of around ₹2.27 crore paid.
Kohli's brother Vikas handled transaction formalities
The latest acquisition was executed by Kohli's brother, Vikas Kohli, who completed the necessary formalities. This isn't the first time Sharma and Kohli have invested in Alibaug; in 2022, they had bought nearly eight acres of land for ₹19.24 crore from Samira Habitats. The couple has since constructed a lavish holiday home on that property.
Kohli-Sharma's purchase could impact local land prices
Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO of CRE Matrix, said in a statement that the couple's recent purchase could have a significant impact on local land prices. "Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma buying an over 21,000 sq meter land parcel in Alibaug is a textbook 'celebrity signal' moment." "Deals of this size typically reset local land benchmarks, especially when backed by a ₹2.27 crore stamp duty outlay, which confirms transaction seriousness," he added.
Alibaug's transformation into a luxury residential hub
In recent years, Alibaug has witnessed rapid growth in luxury property projects, with branded residences and upscale hotels drawing interest from a wider range of buyers, not just celebrities and business tycoons. Once known for its secluded villas owned by Mumbai's elite, the town is now home to several luxury gated communities catering to both investors and end-users.