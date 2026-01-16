Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma purchase 5.1-acre Alibaug property

Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have reportedly bought a sprawling 5.1-acre land in Alibaug , a coastal town near Mumbai, for ₹37.86 crore, per property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. The purchase was made from Sonali Amit Rajput, a director at Samira Land Assets Pvt Ltd. The deal was registered on Tuesday, January 13, and involved two contiguous plots with an estimated stamp duty of around ₹2.27 crore paid.

Transaction details Kohli's brother Vikas handled transaction formalities The latest acquisition was executed by Kohli's brother, Vikas Kohli, who completed the necessary formalities. This isn't the first time Sharma and Kohli have invested in Alibaug; in 2022, they had bought nearly eight acres of land for ₹19.24 crore from Samira Habitats. The couple has since constructed a lavish holiday home on that property.

Market influence Kohli-Sharma's purchase could impact local land prices Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO of CRE Matrix, said in a statement that the couple's recent purchase could have a significant impact on local land prices. "Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma buying an over 21,000 sq meter land parcel in Alibaug is a textbook 'celebrity signal' moment." "Deals of this size typically reset local land benchmarks, especially when backed by a ₹2.27 crore stamp duty outlay, which confirms transaction seriousness," he added.

