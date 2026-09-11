Virender Sehwag starts new innings; to host 'Rise and Fall'
What's the story
Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag is set to make his streaming debut as the host of the second season of Rise and Fall. The show, which features celebrity contestants vying for power, money, and influence, will see Sehwag bring his no-nonsense energy from cricket into this high-stakes reality show. The first look at the upcoming season was shared by the makers on Friday.
Host's perspective
This is what Sehwag said
Sehwag's role as the host of Rise and Fall Season 2 brings an interesting twist to the show.
Speaking about his new role, Sehwag said that cricket had taught him that "no match is won before the final ball," adding that Rise and Fall offers similar unpredictability.
He is likely to guide the contestants in reading situations and making the right call.
Show format
About 'Rise and Fall' S02
The second season of Rise and Fall follows the debut season's theme of contrasting those at the top and bottom of the power structure.
The show features 15 celebrity contestants divided into two groups - the Rulers, who live in relative luxury, and the Workers, who are stationed in a basement.
Contestants can move between these two worlds as the game progresses, with their positions determined by decisions, alliances, and strategy.
Streaming details
Availability and premiere soon
The second season of Rise and Fall, produced in India by Banijay Asia, will be available for free (with ads) on Prime Video and MX Player.
The show is a format created by UK production company Studio Lambert.
The new season will premiere soon.