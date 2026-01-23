Vishal Aditya Singh finds marriage rumors with Shweta Tiwari "laughable"
Vishal Aditya Singh has shut down rumors about marrying Shweta Tiwari after some fake wedding photos of the two went viral.
The images, which showed them signing court papers in matching outfits, were actually edited from Swara Bhaskar's wedding pics.
Singh said, "All I can do is laugh," and added that people will believe what they want.
What's the story behind these rumors?
The buzz started in 2024 (source does not specify the exact day) when morphed photos of Singh and Tiwari began circulating online.
They got close while working together on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, but there's nothing more than friendship between them.
Fact-checkers quickly pointed out the images were fake.
A quick look at Tiwari's personal life
Shweta Tiwari has been married twice before—first to Raja Chaudhary (with whom she has a daughter, Palak), and then to Abhinav Kohli (they share a son, Reyansh).
She is currently single and focused on her family.