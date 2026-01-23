Vishal Aditya Singh finds marriage rumors with Shweta Tiwari "laughable" Entertainment Jan 23, 2026

Vishal Aditya Singh has shut down rumors about marrying Shweta Tiwari after some fake wedding photos of the two went viral.

The images, which showed them signing court papers in matching outfits, were actually edited from Swara Bhaskar's wedding pics.

Singh said, "All I can do is laugh," and added that people will believe what they want.