Vishal apologized to Netflix after 'Lal Salaam' underperformed in 2024 Entertainment Jun 26, 2026

Vishnu Vishal publicly apologized to Netflix after his film Lal Salaam didn't do well in theaters or on streaming.

Even though Netflix told him he wasn't at fault, Vishal said, "It's still my film. How can it go wrong?"

The movie, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and featuring Vikranth plus a big cameo from Rajinikanth, released in February 2024.