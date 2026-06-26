Vishal apologized to Netflix after 'Lal Salaam' underperformed in 2024
Vishnu Vishal publicly apologized to Netflix after his film Lal Salaam didn't do well in theaters or on streaming.
Even though Netflix told him he wasn't at fault, Vishal said, "It's still my film. How can it go wrong?"
The movie, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth and featuring Vikranth plus a big cameo from Rajinikanth, released in February 2024.
Missing footage delayed 'Lal Salaam' release
Lal Salaam's OTT release hit a snag when key footage went missing, forcing delays, even after Netflix bought the rights.
The movie finally dropped on Sun NXT in June 2025 with extra edits and new scenes, and A.R. Rahman re-scored portions (who did not charge extra for the re-scoring).
Despite its ₹80-90 crore budget and star power, the film earned just ₹17.74 crore in India and around ₹31.25 crore worldwide.