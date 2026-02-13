'O'Romeo' made Vishal realize his capacity for 'love,' 'violence'

Acclaimed filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj has expressed his deep pride in the film O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor . The director took to Instagram on Thursday to share a heartfelt note about the movie, which was released on Friday. He wrote that the film made him realize his "immense capacity...for love and for violence together."

Team gratitude 'Before the critics speak...' Bhardwaj also expressed his gratitude to his team for their unwavering support. He wrote, "Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film." "I must thank, from the deepest part of my being, all my HODs who gave far more than was ever asked of them - their vision, their integrity, their sweat, their blood."

Film themes 'And at 60, I am only now beginning to understand' Bhardwaj further delved into the themes of love and violence in O'Romeo. He wrote, "Through this film, I have realized the immense capacity I hold for love and for violence - together." "Looking back at my body of work, I see a recurring theme I wasn't even conscious of: revenge. And at 60, I am only now beginning to understand it."

Film's essence Bhardwaj's love for humanity Bhardwaj further wrote, "Opposite this violence stands an equally intense force -love." "A love born from a lifetime of encounters with beautiful, sensitive souls who have shaped me." "A love that did not let me drown. A love that pulled me out of the pool of blood." "I am in love with this species called humans - forever torn between two extreme emotions." "O'Romeo is the manifestation of these polarities."

Film's characteristics 'It is as poetic as I can be...' Bhardwaj also wrote that O'Romeo is "as massy as I can be. It is as artistic as I can be. It is as violent as I can be." "It is as poetic as I can be. It is as loving as I can be. It is as vengeful as I can be." He concluded his note with a few lines by Dr Basheer Badr and simply captioned the post, "O Romeo."