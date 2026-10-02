Vishal Bhardwaj to release 200 original songs through his label
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj is all set to focus on independent music with his label, VB Music. The move comes after a prolific career spanning four decades during which he has composed memorable film scores for movies like Maqbool, Omkara, Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. In an interview with Variety India, Bhardwaj revealed that he plans to release around 200 original songs through this new venture.
Unreleased tracks
'I have started actually recording and registering them'
Bhardwaj told Variety India, "I have about 200 songs with me over 40 years of my career. They are still with me. I have started actually recording and registering them."
He plans to release around 20 tracks a year through his label.
The composer also revealed that the label is not just another commercial music business but a platform for him to experiment without the narrative demands of films.
Creative exploration
Exploring beyond the narrative demands of filmmaking
Bhardwaj explained, "In films, 90% of the time, we record music which tells, connects, follows a story, or supports a character, movement, or emotion."
"But, in independent music, we have so much to explore." He added that his ambition behind the label was to create space for songs that don't necessarily sell.
"My ambition to make that label was the songs which don't sell, which are not going to sell," he said.
Filmmaking passion
My goal has been to become a music director: Bhardwaj
Bhardwaj spoke about his love for music in the filmmaking process.
"I have often said that I became a director because I could employ myself as a music director. That has been my goal: to become a music director," he said.
The label will allow him to create music simply because it needs to exist, rather than serving a film's narrative.