'Proud to represent Hindi globally': Vishal Jethwa on 'Homebound' success

Actor Vishal Jethwa, who has been promoting his Oscar-shortlisted film Homebound globally, recently spoke about his love for the Hindi language. On World Hindi Day, he said, "I feel proud of representing India and Hindi globally." He added that he tries to speak in Hindi wherever possible and even made Hollywood filmmaker Martin Scorsese say "Namaste" when they met. Scorsese is attached to the project as an executive producer.

Language acceptance Jethwa's journey with Hindi and the film industry Jethwa admitted that not knowing English well initially made him feel awkward in the film industry, where English is often seen as a mark of education and status. However, he eventually learned to accept himself. "I used to have a lot of trouble with the fact that I did not know English. But slowly I realized that the language in which most people speak in our nation is Hindi," he told Hindustan Times.

Language importance Jethwa's perspective on Hindi in the film industry Jethwa also expressed concern over many actors, especially younger ones, not being well-versed in Hindi. He stressed the importance of fluency in the language for connecting with audiences. "For a Hindi film actor, to be fluent in Hindi language is very important... If you don't know it, you must improve it," he said.