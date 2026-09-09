Vishal's 'Magudam' directorial debut reaches Amazon Prime Video September 11

At its heart, Magudam is about Linga and Kiruba trying to reconnect while facing off against a shared enemy.

The film features Dushara Vijayan, Anjali, John Vijay, Jayaprakash, and Thambi Ramaiah in important roles.

With Ravi Arasu writing the story and GV Prakash Kumar handling the music, plus strong visuals from Richard M Nathan and Abinandhan Ramanujam, the movie blends emotional moments with plenty of action, perfect for your next binge night.