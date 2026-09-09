Vishal's 'Magudam' directorial debut reaches Amazon Prime Video September 11
Vishal's first film as a director, Magudam, is landing on Amazon Prime Video from September 11.
Originally released in theaters on August 14, this Tamil action drama (also available in Telugu) follows gangster Linga (played by Vishal) and his estranged son Kiruba as their quiet life gets turned upside down by a sudden tragedy.
'Magudam' centers on Linga and Kiruba
At its heart, Magudam is about Linga and Kiruba trying to reconnect while facing off against a shared enemy.
The film features Dushara Vijayan, Anjali, John Vijay, Jayaprakash, and Thambi Ramaiah in important roles.
With Ravi Arasu writing the story and GV Prakash Kumar handling the music, plus strong visuals from Richard M Nathan and Abinandhan Ramanujam, the movie blends emotional moments with plenty of action, perfect for your next binge night.