Vishwak Sen teams up with 'Devara' makers for 'new-age rom-com'
What's the story
Actor Vishwak Sen, popularly known as "Mass Ka Das" among his fans, has begun his next project under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts. This marks the third production for the blockbuster banner, which previously produced Jr NTR's Devara. The film is set to be a "new-age romantic comedy" and has set high expectations even before its shooting begins.
Production details
'Pooja' ceremony was held on Monday
The production team held a formal pooja ceremony on Monday. Director Koratala Siva performed the ceremonial clap, while Shyam Prasad Reddy handed over the script. The camera switch-on ritual was also part of this auspicious occasion. The movie will be directed by Rajath, known for his work on Dev.
Film details
More about the film and Sen's previous movies
Aravind Vishwanathan has been roped in as the cinematographer, and Thejas Krishna will be composing music for the film. Notably, Sen is also presenting this project. He has previously starred in HIT: The First Case, Das Ka Dhamki, Gangs of Godavari, and Vellipomakey, among others.