The ceremony was held on Monday

Vishwak Sen teams up with 'Devara' makers for 'new-age rom-com'

By Isha Sharma 03:47 pm Apr 13, 202603:47 pm

What's the story

Actor Vishwak Sen, popularly known as "Mass Ka Das" among his fans, has begun his next project under the banner of Yuvasudha Arts. This marks the third production for the blockbuster banner, which previously produced Jr NTR's Devara. The film is set to be a "new-age romantic comedy" and has set high expectations even before its shooting begins.