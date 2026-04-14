Vishwak Sen's collaboration with Koratala to be a 'minimalist rom-com'
What's the story
Telugu actor Vishwak Sen has signed a new project with Koratala Siva's production house, Yuvasudha Arts. A pooja ceremony was held on Monday, during which veteran producer Shyam Prasad Reddy formally handed over the script to Sen. The actor is currently busy with multiple projects and will soon start shooting for the untitled film directed by Rajath Ravishankar.
Filmography update
Rajath Ravishankar will helm the project
A source close to Sen told Variety India, "This is a minimalist rom-com directed by Rajath Ravishankar." "The location of the shoot will be in and around Hyderabad. The actress is yet to be decided." Meanwhile, he has pushed #CULT ahead as he is busy with three movies. He will soon leave for Thailand for a 20-day schedule for the Ee Nagaraniki Emaindi sequel.
Production update
Sen to wrap 'Legacy' after returning from Thailand
After returning from Thailand, Sen will complete the final leg of Legacy, which has a few scenes left to be shot. The source added, "Kay Menon and Vishwak Sen will be filming a key sequence together." "They had begun work on and now it will resume once he is back. It is a beautiful part of the movie." He wants to finish work on Legacy before he starts anything on #CULT.
Release strategy
Sen to prioritize 'CULT' after completing 'Legacy' and Siva's film
Sen is also the producer of his upcoming slasher film #CULT, which is reportedly inspired by the popular series Squid Game. The source informed, "He wants to prioritize films of other makers in the coming two months." "After that, he will give his attention to #CULT, which he is planning to release globally." He will be shooting for Legacy and Siva's film simultaneously, with a two-day break in between.