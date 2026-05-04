'Vishwambhara': Trisha stuns in birthday special poster

Release date

The film has been running behind schedule

Chiranjeevi had confirmed last year that Vishwambhara would be released in the summer of 2026. He had explained that the delay was due to extensive VFX and graphics work needed for the film's second half. "The efforts being put in by the makers to ensure that the best quality output is presented to audiences is the prime reason for the delay," he had said. The movie is still awaiting a release date.