'Vishwambhara': Trisha stuns in birthday special poster
What's the story
The first look of actor Trisha Krishnan's character, Avani, from the upcoming Telugu film Vishwambhara has been unveiled. The reveal was a birthday surprise for the actor on Monday. Production house UV Creations shared the poster on social media, saying, "Her portrayal of 'Avani' will be elegant and enchanting." The film also stars megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead role.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the poster here
Team #Vishwambhara wishes the gorgeous @trishtrashers a very Happy Birthday ❤️— Abhishek Agarwal Arts (@AAArtsOfficial) May 4, 2026
Her portrayal of ‘Avani’ will be elegant and enchanting ✨
MEGA MASS BEYOND the UNIVERSE 🌟
In Cinemas Soon 💫
MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets @trishtrashers @DirVassishta @AbhishekOfficl @UV_Creations… pic.twitter.com/0MPsqrBg1p
Release date
The film has been running behind schedule
Chiranjeevi had confirmed last year that Vishwambhara would be released in the summer of 2026. He had explained that the delay was due to extensive VFX and graphics work needed for the film's second half. "The efforts being put in by the makers to ensure that the best quality output is presented to audiences is the prime reason for the delay," he had said. The movie is still awaiting a release date.
Director's vision
Everything to know about 'Vishwambhara'
Vishwambhara is the dream project of director Vassishta, who made his directorial debut with Bimbisara. The film will also star Ashika Ranganath and Kunal Kapoor in key roles. Chota K Naidu is the cinematographer, and AS Prakash is the production designer. The film has been produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner.