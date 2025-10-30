Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya to make acting debut with 'Thudakkam'
What's the story
The Malayalam film Thudakkam, featuring Mohanlal's daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal in the lead, was launched in Kochi on Thursday. This will mark her acting debut. The launch event was attended by the entire Mohanlal family and producer Antony Perumbavoor, whose production house Aashirvad Cinemas is backing the project. Despite these connections, Mohanlal emphasized that Thudakkam is "not a family film," explaining that it explores themes and narratives that are more mature and complex, which may not be suitable for all ages.
Family sentiments
'My children were also destined to reach...'
At the launch event, Mohanlal expressed his surprise at his children entering the film industry. He said, "As everything in my life continues to remain a 'vismayam' (wonder), I had named my daughter Vismaya." "The audience helped me become an actor and has continued to support me for the past 48 years. Like me, my children were also destined to reach the world of cinema."
Director's view
Director Jude Anthany Joseph's take on film
Director Jude Anthany Joseph, who helmed the recent hit 2018, also spoke at the launch event. He said he was a "great fan" of Mohanlal and was happy to direct Vismaya in her debut film. "Thudakkam is a small family movie," he added. Aashish Joe Antony will star opposite Vismaya.