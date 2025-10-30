Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya to make acting debut with 'Thudakkam'

Vismaya Mohanlal to begin acting career with 'Thudakkam'

By Apoorva Rastogi 05:31 pm Oct 30, 202505:31 pm

The Malayalam film Thudakkam, featuring Mohanlal's daughter, Vismaya Mohanlal in the lead, was launched in Kochi on Thursday. This will mark her acting debut. The launch event was attended by the entire Mohanlal family and producer Antony Perumbavoor, whose production house Aashirvad Cinemas is backing the project. Despite these connections, Mohanlal emphasized that Thudakkam is "not a family film," explaining that it explores themes and narratives that are more mature and complex, which may not be suitable for all ages.