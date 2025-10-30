Emraan Hashmi's son 'embarrassed' by his 'Bads of Bollywood' cameo
Emraan Hashmi's cameo in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has become a sensation. In the show, he plays a fictionalized version of himself as an actor/intimacy coordinator. This unexpected role has not only won him new fans but also caused some embarrassment at home. Speaking with HT City, Hashmi revealed that his son is "really embarrassed" by his father's new fame.
'You have ruined things for me in school': Hashmi's son
Hashmi shared, "Okay, I don't know if I should say this on camera, but he's... he's really embarrassed about it." "In school, you have these societies where you teach stuff or do your own bit. So all his friends are saying now, 'Why don't you become an intimacy coach?'" "So he's like, 'You have ruined things for me in school, and this is the running joke.'"
Hashmi on 'The Bads of Bollywood' cameo
One particular scene from The Ba***ds of Bollywood, where Raghav Juyal's character sings Hashmi's iconic song Kaho Na Kaho from Murder (2004) has been making the rounds online. The actor expressed surprise at the attention this scene has received. "It just got the recognition and the attention that I didn't know it was going to get, but it's great."
Meanwhile, 'Haq' is Hashmi's next big release
While Hashmi's cameo has made him a Gen Z meme icon, he is now gearing up for his upcoming courtroom drama Haq. The movie, directed by Suparn S Varma and co-starring Yami Gautam, releases on November 7. The film also includes Sheeba Chaddha, Aseem Hattangady, and Danish Husain among others.