Wamiqa Gabbi to join Lokesh Kanagaraj-Arun Matheswaran's gangster drama?

While the specific details of Gabbi's character remain undisclosed, the film is expected to be wrapped up by early 2026. To prepare for his role in this project, Kanagaraj reportedly underwent martial arts training in Thailand . Gabbi, who has appeared in films across multiple languages, including Hindi, Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu, was last seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Bhool Chuk Maaf. In Tamil cinema, she appeared in Maalai Nerathu Mayakkam (2016) and later featured in Modern Love Chennai (2023).

Future plans

Updates on Kanagaraj and Matheswaran's upcoming projects

After completing the gangster drama with Matheswaran, Kanagaraj will move on to his next directorial project, Kaithi 2. The film will star Karthi in the lead role. The director is also known for his work in films like Master and Vikram. Meanwhile, Matheswaran's last directorial venture was Dhanush's Captain Miller (2024). He is currently directing a biopic on composer-singer Ilaiyaraaja with Dhanush in the lead role.