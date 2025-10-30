'Bigg Boss': Producer reacts to Salman Khan's rumored ₹150cr salary

The ongoing speculation about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan 's hefty paycheck for Bigg Boss 19 has been addressed by producer Rishi Negi. Reports suggested that Khan is being paid between ₹150-200 crore for hosting the popular reality show. Addressing these rumors, Negi called the actor "worth every penny." He also emphasized Khan's deep emotional connection with the show and his active involvement in its production.

Statement 'He is worth every penny' Negi told India Today, "This contract is between him and JioHotstar, so I am not privy to that. But whatever the rumor is, whatever it is, he is worth every penny." "For me, as long as he is there on my weekend, I'm a happy person." Negi added about Khan watching episodes, "So, Salman does try to catch episodes... If he is not able to watch, he watches an hour or two of footage with us on the weekend."

Emotional bond On rumors of Khan quitting the show Negi also spoke about the rumors of Khan quitting the show after each season. He acknowledged that such discussions have occurred before but stressed Khan's connection. "But I think now even he has a huge emotional connection with this show." "And that you see it playing out when he is on stage because, you know, the way he gets involved in a discussion or the way he gets involved in a mudda (issue)."