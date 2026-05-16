Viswanathan, creator of 'CID Moosa,' 'Irumbukayi Mayavi,' dies at 93 Entertainment May 16, 2026

Kannadi Viswanathan, the creative mind behind beloved Malayalam comics like CID Moosa and Irumbukayi Mayavi, has died at 93.

Over his career, he wrote nearly 123 comics that became favorites for young readers.

His last book came out in 1983, but his characters still spark nostalgia for many.