Viswanathan, creator of 'CID Moosa,' 'Irumbukayi Mayavi,' dies at 93
Entertainment
Kannadi Viswanathan, the creative mind behind beloved Malayalam comics like CID Moosa and Irumbukayi Mayavi, has died at 93.
Over his career, he wrote nearly 123 comics that became favorites for young readers.
His last book came out in 1983, but his characters still spark nostalgia for many.
Viswanathan from Palakkad became comics translator
Viswanathan's journey started in Palakkad, where he left school early and worked as a tailor before finding his calling in comics by translating Tamil stories.
Writing under the name Kannadi Viswanathan, he brought humor and suspense to generations of fans, helping shape Malayalam comic culture as we know it.