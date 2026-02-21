'Dream come true': Vivaan celebrates 15 years of '7 Khoon...'

Vivaan Shah, who played the role of Dr. Arun Kumar in the critically acclaimed film 7 Khoon Maaf, recently celebrated its 15th anniversary. The film, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas , was released on February 18, 2011. In an emotional tribute on Instagram, Shah expressed his gratitude to both Bhardwaj and Chopra Jonas for their guidance during this important experience in his career.

Tribute 'Words cannot express my love for him' Shah shared a still from the film on Instagram and wrote, "7 Khoon Maaf turned 15 a few days ago! It was perhaps the single most important experience of my entire life." "It is something for which I am eternally grateful to my favorite filmmaker, Vishal Bhardwaj, and one of my favorite human beings. Words cannot express the love I have for him."

Actor's praise Shah also praised Chopra Jonas's performance Shah also thanked Chopra Jonas for her kindness and patience on set. He wrote, "I also have immense gratitude toward the great Priyanka Chopra for how kind, patient and helpful she was toward me." "I was young, lost, wayward, a bit of a novice, and she guided me and helped me navigate this extraordinarily interesting and complex character and story."

Actor's admiration Shah called Chopra Jonas's performance 'mindblowing' Further, Shah praised Priyanka Chopra's performance in the film, calling it "one of the most mindblowing performances ever." He added, "It was almost like a Sunset Boulevard-Greta Garbo kind of performance. She has the grandeur of the great icons of cinema like Bette Davis and Joan Crawford." The actor also thanked cinematographer Ranjan Palit and casting directors Honey Trehan and Aditya Nimbalkar.

