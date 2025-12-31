Vivek Oberoi says '2025 was about substance'

Controversy

Oberoi's controversial remarks on SRK's stardom

Oberoi also found himself in hot water this year. He had suggested that by 2050, people might ask, "Kaun Shah Rukh Khan?" citing the example of Raj Kapoor, who is not remembered by today's children, but their grandson, Ranbir Kapoor, is. He told ETimes, "It all taught me the hardest lesson in this industry: patience." "I got pulled into controversies that made me laugh at myself, because only a couple years ago the magnitude would have riled me up."