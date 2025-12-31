Vivek Oberoi says '2025 was about substance'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi recently opened up about his experiences in 2025. Speaking to Entertainment Times, he said the year was "less about spectacle and more about substance." "I spent most of it shedding the parts of me that no longer align with where I am steering this ship," he said. "I took some risks and delivered wins in ways I hadn't expected."
Controversy
Oberoi's controversial remarks on SRK's stardom
Oberoi also found himself in hot water this year. He had suggested that by 2050, people might ask, "Kaun Shah Rukh Khan?" citing the example of Raj Kapoor, who is not remembered by today's children, but their grandson, Ranbir Kapoor, is. He told ETimes, "It all taught me the hardest lesson in this industry: patience." "I got pulled into controversies that made me laugh at myself, because only a couple years ago the magnitude would have riled me up."
Future plans
Oberoi's resolution for 2026
Looking ahead, Oberoi shared his New Year's resolution for 2026. He said he wanted to spend more time with his family as his kids are growing up fast. "My only resolution for 2026 is squeezing in as much family vacation time as I can because my kids are growing faster than my calendar allows, and I'd like to be present before they decide I'm uncool."