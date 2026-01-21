Vivek Oberoi responds to Bollywood exit rumors

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has quashed rumors of his exit from the film industry. The actor clarified that a serious accident in 2004 did not affect his ability to perform physically demanding roles or lead him to leave the industry. "Recently, there has been some discussion suggesting that an accident affected my ability to perform physically demanding roles, implying that it led to me leaving the industry," he said in a statement.

Recovery process Oberoi detailed his recovery journey after the accident Oberoi recalled, "The accident was serious. I sustained multiple fractures and underwent surgery, which included the insertion of an 18-inch titanium rod in my leg." He thanked Dr. Ali Irani, former physiotherapist of the Indian cricket team, and his team for helping him regain full mobility in about three months.

Career progression Oberoi's career continued post-recovery, upcoming projects Despite the accident, Oberoi has continued to work in the industry. He will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. "Looking back, the accident was but a blip in what continues to be a fulfilling career," he said. The actor also mentioned that he was able to perform some of his most challenging roles because of Dr. Irani and his team.

