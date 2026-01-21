Vivek Oberoi responds to Bollywood exit rumors
What's the story
Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi has quashed rumors of his exit from the film industry. The actor clarified that a serious accident in 2004 did not affect his ability to perform physically demanding roles or lead him to leave the industry. "Recently, there has been some discussion suggesting that an accident affected my ability to perform physically demanding roles, implying that it led to me leaving the industry," he said in a statement.
Recovery process
Oberoi detailed his recovery journey after the accident
Oberoi recalled, "The accident was serious. I sustained multiple fractures and underwent surgery, which included the insertion of an 18-inch titanium rod in my leg." He thanked Dr. Ali Irani, former physiotherapist of the Indian cricket team, and his team for helping him regain full mobility in about three months.
Career progression
Oberoi's career continued post-recovery, upcoming projects
Despite the accident, Oberoi has continued to work in the industry. He will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. "Looking back, the accident was but a blip in what continues to be a fulfilling career," he said. The actor also mentioned that he was able to perform some of his most challenging roles because of Dr. Irani and his team.
Career highlights
Oberoi's journey in Bollywood and past controversies
Oberoi, son of veteran actor Suresh Oberoi, debuted in Bollywood with Ram Gopal Varma's Company (2002). He won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his role as a gangster in the film. He later starred in Masti (2004), Kyunki Ho Gaya Na (2004), Kisna (2005), Kaal (2005), Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), Mission Istanbul (2008), Prince (2010), and Krrish 3 (2013).