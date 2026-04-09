'Vogue' features Wintour, Streep alongside 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Leibovitz shoots 'Vogue' cover in Prada

The cover was shot by Annie Leibovitz and styled by Grace Coddington, with both stars rocking custom Prada outfits, a nod to their "devil" personas.

The idea came up during Paris Fashion Week last October, and Vogue's team went all out to keep it under wraps.

Virginia Smith handled the wardrobe in total secrecy so nothing leaked before launch.