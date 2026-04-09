'Vogue' features Wintour, Streep alongside 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Entertainment
For the first time ever, Vogue's legendary global editorial director Anna Wintour appears on the magazine's cover, right alongside Hollywood star Meryl Streep.
This special May 2026 issue drops just as The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters on May 1.
Fun fact: Wintour only agreed to the shoot after Streep personally asked her.
Leibovitz shoots 'Vogue' cover in Prada
The cover was shot by Annie Leibovitz and styled by Grace Coddington, with both stars rocking custom Prada outfits, a nod to their "devil" personas.
The idea came up during Paris Fashion Week last October, and Vogue's team went all out to keep it under wraps.
Virginia Smith handled the wardrobe in total secrecy so nothing leaked before launch.