'Transformers' voice actor Peter Cullen dies at 85
What's the story
Peter Cullen, the iconic voice behind Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise and Eeyore in Disney's Winnie-the-Pooh series, has passed away. He was 85. His death was confirmed by his agent, Kevin Motley. The actor's family said in a statement that he died "surrounded by his loving family" at his Los Angeles home. "His family asks that you honor his remarkable legacy by serving your communities...and always remember 'be strong enough to be gentle.'"
Prolific career
Cullen's most famous role was as Optimus Prime
Cullen was a prolific voice actor, with credits in hundreds of projects.
His most notable role was as Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise, which he started in the 1980s with The Transformers animated series.
He returned to this role for Michael Bay's live-action Transformers movie in 2007 and continued voicing the character in five sequels, a Bumblebee spinoff, several animated shows, and video games.
Voice inspiration
The voice of Optimus Prime was inspired by his brother
Cullen once revealed that the voice of Optimus Prime was inspired by his brother Larry, a US Marine Corps veteran.
He said, "It was his tone of voice and delivery as a leader, his control that impressed me, and I applied my brother's attitude to life to Optimus Prime."
"There's a calmness to Optimus Prime, and yet a gentility and strength and honor and dignity that are synonymous with the Marines."
Other roles
Other notable works of Cullen
In addition to his work as Optimus Prime, Cullen voiced Eeyore in several Winnie-the-Pooh projects.
He also played the announcer on The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour in the 1970s, provided the clicking sounds of the Predator in the 1987 sci-fi action film, and voiced villain KARR in NBC's Knight Rider.
He is survived by his four children, Angus, Claire, Pilar, and Clay.