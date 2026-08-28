'Transformers' voice actor Peter Cullen dies at 85

Cullen was a prolific voice actor, with credits in hundreds of projects.

His most notable role was as Optimus Prime in the Transformers franchise, which he started in the 1980s with The Transformers animated series.

He returned to this role for Michael Bay's live-action Transformers movie in 2007 and continued voicing the character in five sequels, a Bumblebee spinoff, several animated shows, and video games.