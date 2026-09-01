Vyas film 'Om Ka Hari' renamed 'Hari-Om' for September 18

Heads up, movie fans: Om Ka Hari just got a new name (Hari-Om) and it's hitting theaters on September 18.

Directed by Harish Vyas and starring Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav, and Soni Razdan, the film centers on a father-son duo in Bhopal whose generational differences take them on a journey all the way to Varanasi.