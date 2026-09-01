Vyas film 'Om Ka Hari' renamed 'Hari-Om' for September 18
Entertainment
Heads up, movie fans: Om Ka Hari just got a new name (Hari-Om) and it's hitting theaters on September 18.
Directed by Harish Vyas and starring Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav, and Soni Razdan, the film centers on a father-son duo in Bhopal whose generational differences take them on a journey all the way to Varanasi.
Vyas trilogy ends, Jha cites rights
Hari-Om wraps up Vyas's love trilogy (after Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain and Hum Bhi Akele-Tum Bhi Akele).
Anshuman Jha shared that the title change was due to rights issues, but also highlighted how Hari and Om reflect both cultural roots and the heart of this family story.
Expect plenty of emotion as the movie explores bonds across generations.