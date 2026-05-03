'Art': What to expect from Ralph Fiennes, Colin Farrell's comedy

Plot details

What is the original play about?

The play follows three friends, Serge, Marc, and Yvan. Serge buys an expensive white painting, which horrifies Marc. Their relationship suffers as they argue over the definition of "art." Caught in their conflict is Yvan, who tries to please both but only makes things worse. The play has been staged in London, Broadway, and Sydney with actors like Bobby Cannavale and Neil Patrick Harris.