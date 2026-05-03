'Art': What to expect from Ralph Fiennes, Colin Farrell's comedy
What's the story
Hollywood stars Ralph Fiennes, Colin Farrell, and Wagner Moura are set to star in the upcoming comedy film Art. The movie is an English-language adaptation of Yasmina Reza's popular play of the same name, reported Deadline. Fernando Meirelles will direct the project while Christopher Hampton has adapted it from the original play. The story explores themes of art and friendship among three long-time friends.
Plot details
What is the original play about?
The play follows three friends, Serge, Marc, and Yvan. Serge buys an expensive white painting, which horrifies Marc. Their relationship suffers as they argue over the definition of "art." Caught in their conflict is Yvan, who tries to please both but only makes things worse. The play has been staged in London, Broadway, and Sydney with actors like Bobby Cannavale and Neil Patrick Harris.
Director's reunion
Meirelles's previous collaborations with cast members
The film will bring back Meirelles and Fiennes, who previously worked together on the Oscar-winning film The Constant Gardner. It will also reunite Farrell and Meirelles after their collaboration on the popular Apple series Sugar. The director has also produced several projects starring Moura, including the film VIPs.