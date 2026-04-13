Scobell plays the titular character in the series

'Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell cancels prom after fans threaten dates

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:42 pm Apr 13, 202612:42 pm

What's the story

Walker Scobell, the young actor who plays Percy Jackson in Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, has announced he will not be attending his high school prom. The decision comes after several of his potential dates received "death threats" from overzealous fans. In an Instagram Story on Sunday, Scobell wrote: "Please stop sending death threats to EVERY teenage girl who could remotely be associated with me."