'Percy Jackson's Walker Scobell cancels prom after fans threaten dates
What's the story
Walker Scobell, the young actor who plays Percy Jackson in Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, has announced he will not be attending his high school prom. The decision comes after several of his potential dates received "death threats" from overzealous fans. In an Instagram Story on Sunday, Scobell wrote: "Please stop sending death threats to EVERY teenage girl who could remotely be associated with me."
Actor's plea
'Not fair to them or their families'
Scobell further added, "It's not fair to them or to their families. Maybe also just stop sending death threats in general. That's just not cool. Kinda weird I have to say this." The 17-year-old actor's statement highlights the disturbing trend of fans crossing boundaries and threatening individuals associated with celebrities.
Show synopsis
About 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians'
Apart from Scobell, Percy Jackson and the Olympians also stars Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn, Daniel Diemer, and Glynn Turman. The show is based on Rick Riordan's popular YA book series about demigods training at Camp Half-Blood. The first season premiered in December 2023 followed by its second season in December 2025. The third season was renewed in March 2025 ahead of its Season 2 premiere. It will reportedly be released in late 2026.