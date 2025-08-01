Next Article
'War 2' advance ticket sales hit $100K in 7 hours
War 2 is already making waves—advance ticket sales in North America hit $100K in just seven hours, setting a new record for Indian films.
With Hrithik Roshan, Kiara Advani, and Jr. NTR leading the cast, it's clear fans are hyped to see what's next.
Cast, crew, and release date
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 lands in theaters on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.
The plot is still under wraps, but the newly dropped song "Aavan Jaavan" teases some serious chemistry between Roshan and Advani—only adding to the buzz.