'Son of Sardaar 2' out now: Kajol's excitement, BTS pics Entertainment Aug 01, 2025

Ajay Devgn is back as Jassi Singh Randhawa in "Son of Sardaar 2," which just released today.

The film picks up years after the original, with Jassi now in Scotland trying to win back his estranged wife while getting tangled in a mafia mess and a wild Sikh wedding.

Kajol shared her excitement online, specifically on Instagram, saying she's "looking forward to this one," and Chunky Panday gave fans a peek behind the scenes from the scenic Scottish sets.