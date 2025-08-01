'Son of Sardaar 2' out now: Kajol's excitement, BTS pics
Ajay Devgn is back as Jassi Singh Randhawa in "Son of Sardaar 2," which just released today.
The film picks up years after the original, with Jassi now in Scotland trying to win back his estranged wife while getting tangled in a mafia mess and a wild Sikh wedding.
Kajol shared her excitement online, specifically on Instagram, saying she's "looking forward to this one," and Chunky Panday gave fans a peek behind the scenes from the scenic Scottish sets.
Cast and crew of the film
Directed by Vijay Kumar Arora, the movie stars Mrunal Thakur, Sanjay Mishra, and Ravi Kishan alongside Devgn.
Produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Parvin Talreja, and NR Pachisia, it blends action with comedy—something fans have been waiting for since the first film over a decade ago.
"Son of Sardaar 2" is also going head-to-head at the box office with "Dhadak 2," starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri.