Omung Kumar's 'Silaa' shoots inside Vietnam's Son Doong Cave
Director Omung Kumar is filming key scenes for his upcoming movie Silaa inside Vietnam's massive Son Doong Cave, joined by leads Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb.
The crew is dealing with some tough logistics thanks to the cave's wild landscape, but they're pushing through with help from their adventure partners.
'Silaa' promises a fresh take on romance and action
Silaa just dropped a striking motion poster in June—showing Rane and Khateeb in a bruised embrace against a fiery background, hinting at an intense story.
The film promises a fresh blend of romance and action set in one of the world's most epic locations.