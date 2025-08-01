Omung Kumar's 'Silaa' shoots inside Vietnam's Son Doong Cave Entertainment Aug 01, 2025

Director Omung Kumar is filming key scenes for his upcoming movie Silaa inside Vietnam's massive Son Doong Cave, joined by leads Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb.

The crew is dealing with some tough logistics thanks to the cave's wild landscape, but they're pushing through with help from their adventure partners.