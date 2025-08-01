Next Article
NewsBytes recommends: 'Arabia Kadali' trailer—intense, gritty, and realistic
The trailer for Arabia Kadali just dropped, and it's all about fishermen from rival villages who accidentally cross international borders and end up stuck in a foreign prison.
The vibe is intense—think survival, teamwork, and fighting for justice as these men try to find their way back home while dealing with some serious internal struggles.
Cast and crew of the series
Directed by V. V. Surya Kumar and created by Krish Jagarlamudi and Chintakindi Srinivas Rao, the series stars Satya Dev (who calls his role "emotionally intense"), Anandhi, Nassar, Dalip Tahil, and Poonam Bajwa.
Arabia Kadali premieres worldwide on Prime Video August 8.