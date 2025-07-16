'War 2' poster reveals intense action-packed trio
The War 2 trailer is expected to be released soon and it's packed with intense action—think wild chases, global locations, and major face-offs.
Hrithik Roshan is back as Kabir, NTR Jr. makes a powerful entry as the new antagonist, and Kiara Advani joins the spy universe with some serious action moves.
'War 2' to be released in 3 languages
War 2 hits theaters on August 14, 2025, dropping in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu all at once.
For the first time in this franchise, you'll be able to catch it on IMAX screens across India—a big move usually reserved for Hollywood blockbusters.
'War 2' follows the footsteps of 'Pathaan,' 'Tiger 3'
Following hits like Pathaan and Tiger 3, War 2 ramps up the scale with its multi-language release and premium format.
It's a milestone moment for Indian action films—and for fans who love seeing their favorite stars team up (and face off) on a massive stage.