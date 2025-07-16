'War 2' poster reveals intense action-packed trio Entertainment Jul 16, 2025

The War 2 trailer is expected to be released soon and it's packed with intense action—think wild chases, global locations, and major face-offs.

Hrithik Roshan is back as Kabir, NTR Jr. makes a powerful entry as the new antagonist, and Kiara Advani joins the spy universe with some serious action moves.