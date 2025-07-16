Next Article
Kailash Kher comments on attack at Kapil Sharma's Canadian restaurant
Kapil Sharma's new spot, Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada, was shot at early July 10—someone fired nine bullets into the place around 2am.
Police say the shooter is linked to a banned group and may have been upset over comments about Nihang Sikhs's attire on one of Sharma's shows.
After the incident, Mumbai police increased security at Sharma's home.

The cafe team shared their shock online but promised to keep Kap's Cafe a safe space for everyone.
They thanked people for their support and said they're still focused on spreading good vibes.
Singer Kailash Kher commented he'd speak more once he knew all the facts.
Despite everything, the cafe is staying open and welcoming customers.