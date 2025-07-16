Kailash Kher comments on attack at Kapil Sharma's Canadian restaurant Entertainment Jul 16, 2025

Kapil Sharma's new spot, Kap's Cafe in Surrey, Canada, was shot at early July 10—someone fired nine bullets into the place around 2am.

Police say the shooter is linked to a banned group and may have been upset over comments about Nihang Sikhs's attire on one of Sharma's shows.

After the incident, Mumbai police increased security at Sharma's home.