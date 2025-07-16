Next Article
Prabhu Dheva and Vadivelu set to reunite after 2 decades
Prabhu Deva and Vadivelu, the iconic comedy pair from hits like Manadhai Thirudivittai, are reuniting after more than two decades for a new Tamil movie set to release in 2026.
Directed by Sam Rodrigues (who last worked with Deva on Musasi) and produced by Kannan Ravi, the film is already creating a buzz.
Vadivelu and Prabhu Deva in cowboy avatar in announcement poster
Fans are excited because it's their first on-screen collaboration since 2004's Engal Anna.
The announcement poster—showing both stars in cowboy gear—nods to their famous "Why Blood Same Blood" dialogue and hints at a wild, dystopian action vibe.
With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and a strong creative team, this reunion promises nostalgia with a fresh twist for both old fans and newcomers.