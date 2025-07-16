Prabhu Dheva and Vadivelu set to reunite after 2 decades

Vadivelu and Prabhu Deva in cowboy avatar in announcement poster

Fans are excited because it's their first on-screen collaboration since 2004's Engal Anna.

The announcement poster—showing both stars in cowboy gear—nods to their famous "Why Blood Same Blood" dialogue and hints at a wild, dystopian action vibe.

With music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and a strong creative team, this reunion promises nostalgia with a fresh twist for both old fans and newcomers.