Understanding moonlighting: Soham Parekh's controversial statement
Soham Parekh, a Mumbai-based software engineer, is at the center of a heated discussion about moonlighting after being accused in 2023 of holding full-time jobs at several US startups—including Dynamo AI and Synthesia—at the same time.
The claims, brought up by Playground AI's co-founder Suhail Doshi, have put a spotlight on how remote work is changing old ideas about job loyalty.
'I love what I do...': Parekh's post
Parekh openly admitted he took on multiple roles because of financial stress but didn't tell his employers, which raised eyebrows in the tech community.
His recent social media post—"I love what I do. Lol. I don't have anything else to do. My life hasn't changed one bit. "—sparked fresh conversations online about hustle culture, burnout, and balancing mental health with career ambitions.