Understanding moonlighting: Soham Parekh's controversial statement

'I love what I do...': Parekh's post

Parekh openly admitted he took on multiple roles because of financial stress but didn't tell his employers, which raised eyebrows in the tech community.

His recent social media post—"I love what I do. Lol. I don't have anything else to do. My life hasn't changed one bit. "—sparked fresh conversations online about hustle culture, burnout, and balancing mental health with career ambitions.