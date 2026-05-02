Warner Bros and Paramount $111B merger faces US pushback
Warner Bros. and Paramount want to team up in a massive $111 billion merger, but the plan is running into some serious political pushback.
A big chunk of the funding, $24 billion, is coming from Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.
US lawmakers are worried about foreign influence in American media, since current law usually limits foreign ownership in broadcasting.
Paramount says Gulf investors won't get voting power and that control stays with the Ellison family and RedBird Capital.
UK review, Tencent ties, union concerns
It's not just US politicians raising eyebrows: UK regulators are also set to review the deal under strict media rules.
There's extra concern because Tencent (with military ties) might be involved too.
Plus, Hollywood unions are uneasy about Paramount's plan to cut $6 billion in costs at Warner Bros., which could mean major job losses for industry workers.