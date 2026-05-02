Warner Bros and Paramount $111B merger faces US pushback Entertainment May 02, 2026

Warner Bros. and Paramount want to team up in a massive $111 billion merger, but the plan is running into some serious political pushback.

A big chunk of the funding, $24 billion, is coming from Gulf countries like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar.

US lawmakers are worried about foreign influence in American media, since current law usually limits foreign ownership in broadcasting.

Paramount says Gulf investors won't get voting power and that control stays with the Ellison family and RedBird Capital.