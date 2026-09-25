Warner Bros releases final 'Clayface' trailer showcasing Harries's shape shifting

Warner Bros. just released the final trailer for Clayface, a horror spin on the classic Batman villain.

Tom Rhys Harries stars as Matt Hagen, whose creepy shape-shifting powers are front and center; there's even a scene where he absorbs someone right into his body.

Joining him are Naomi Ackie as Dr. Caitlin Corr and Max Minghella as Detective John Borelli in this intense revenge story.