Warner Bros releases final 'Clayface' trailer showcasing Harries's shape shifting
Entertainment
Warner Bros. just released the final trailer for Clayface, a horror spin on the classic Batman villain.
Tom Rhys Harries stars as Matt Hagen, whose creepy shape-shifting powers are front and center; there's even a scene where he absorbs someone right into his body.
Joining him are Naomi Ackie as Dr. Caitlin Corr and Max Minghella as Detective John Borelli in this intense revenge story.
Watkins directs 'Clayface' releasing October 23
Directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini, Clayface follows Hagen, an actor whose life unravels after he's scarred by a crime boss.
Experimental treatment restores his looks but messes with his reality, setting him on a twisted path of revenge.
The movie hits theaters October 23!