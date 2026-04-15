Warner Bros. sets dates for next 'Ocean's,' 'Final Destination' films

It set dates for Evil Dead Wrath (April 7, 2028), Final Destination 7 (May 12, 2028), The Flood (August 11, 2028), and an untitled Baz Luhrmann film about Joan of Arc (November 22, 2028). WB is currently in the process of being sold to Paramount Skydance, which could affect its production and release schedules. However, Paramount's CEO David Ellison has promised to release 30 films annually after the merger.

Increased output

Warner's ambitious production plans under new chairs

This comes as the overall box office has seen a decline from pre-pandemic years due to a 23% decrease in major studio releases. Since Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy became co-chairs in 2022, WB has stepped up its production. It released six films that year and was able to bump up that number to 11 in 2025, 14 in 2026, and 18 in 2027. Abdy acknowledged the risks of this strategy but emphasized their commitment to taking bold steps.