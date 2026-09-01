Warsi returns in 'Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?' playing dual roles
Arshad Warsi is back with a twist: his new dark comedy, Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?, drops in theaters worldwide on September 4, 2026.
Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the film was promoted as Jeevan Bheema Yojana before the official title was revealed and centers around chaos, crime, and a whole lot of mistaken identity.
For the first time ever, Warsi takes on two roles in one movie.
Shaikh Raaz Chopra among cast
Warsi plays Jeevan, a guy struggling with debt whose life flips when his dangerous lookalike Bheema shows up.
Sanjeeda Shaikh is Yojana, Jeevan's clever wife caught up in all the drama.
Vijay Raaz brings mystery as Vinayak, with Pooja Chopra and others rounding out the cast.
Produced by Starbeam Ventures Limited, this comic thriller mixes sharp humor with suspense and explores deception through wild identity swaps, definitely something fresh for Indian cinema this year.