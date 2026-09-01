Warsi returns in 'Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?' playing dual roles

Arshad Warsi is back with a twist: his new dark comedy, Jeevan Ya Bheema Con?, drops in theaters worldwide on September 4, 2026.

Directed by Abhishek Dogra, the film was promoted as Jeevan Bheema Yojana before the official title was revealed and centers around chaos, crime, and a whole lot of mistaken identity.

For the first time ever, Warsi takes on two roles in one movie.